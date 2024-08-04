Citigroup Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $169.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.17.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 5.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 188,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

