City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. City Office REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.180 EPS.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,156. The company has a market cap of $219.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. City Office REIT has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

