Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

