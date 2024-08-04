Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 294,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -108.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLPR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLPR

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.