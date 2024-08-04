Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Clorox also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.55-$6.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $9.95 on Friday, hitting $144.09. 2,902,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
