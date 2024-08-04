Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.0 million-$424.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.6 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

