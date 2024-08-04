Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $423-424 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.74 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. 10,348,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock worth $53,578,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.