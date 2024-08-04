Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average is $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

