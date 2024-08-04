Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

