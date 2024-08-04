Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global
In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on COIN
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.