Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.470 EPS.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CIGI stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. 308,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.99. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $140.52.
Colliers International Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.