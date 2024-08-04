Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.470 EPS.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. 308,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.99. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

