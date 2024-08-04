Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 82,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.01.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,951,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

