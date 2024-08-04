Comparing Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) & Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and Celularity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keros Therapeutics $234,000.00 7,579.18 -$152.99 million ($5.15) -9.54 Celularity $22.77 million 2.57 $14.19 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and Celularity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keros Therapeutics N/A -45.53% -41.68% Celularity N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Celularity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keros Therapeutics and Celularity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keros Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Celularity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $92.17, suggesting a potential upside of 87.52%. Given Keros Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keros Therapeutics is more favorable than Celularity.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats Celularity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis. It also develops KER-012, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and cardiovascular disorders; and KER-065 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of obesity and neuromuscular diseases. In addition, the company has collaboration and license agreement with Hansoh (Shanghai) Healthtech Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize KER-050 and licensed products containing KER-050. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Celularity

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

