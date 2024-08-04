Comparing Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics N/A -125.07% -51.02% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -65.47% -46.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.6% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 88.3% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics $700,000.00 10,444.46 -$614.93 million ($0.16) -65.09 Stoke Therapeutics $7.84 million 96.08 -$104.70 million ($2.41) -6.00

Stoke Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoke Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Summit Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Akeso, Inc. and its affiliates to develop and commercialize ivonescimab. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company also develops STK-001, which is in phase I/II clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome; and programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.