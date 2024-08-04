COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 598,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,448. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $481.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.