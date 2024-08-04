Concordium (CCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $271,924.92

Concordium (CCD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $32.35 million and $271,924.92 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,347,862,512 coins and its circulating supply is 9,730,649,126 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

