Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,455. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

