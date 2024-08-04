Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

