Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,889 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.60% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 12,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

