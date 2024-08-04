Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

