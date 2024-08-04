Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Movado Group worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Movado Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 99,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Movado Group

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.