Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTW traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.02. 381,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.