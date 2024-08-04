Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 132,750 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,750 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 426,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,117. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $884.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

