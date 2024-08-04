Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 38,791 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,791 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.46. 74,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

