Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $24,403,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

