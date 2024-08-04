Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,258 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 418,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

