Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

TLH stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.10. 1,537,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,357. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

