Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.