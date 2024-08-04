Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,795 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. 4,425,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

