Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 182.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock worth $7,261,502 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $246.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

