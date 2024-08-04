Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,110. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

