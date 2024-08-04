Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.41% from the company’s previous close.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.04 million, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,602 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 678,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

