Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 1,330,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,110. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $666.04 million, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

