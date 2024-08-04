Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. 13,521,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.