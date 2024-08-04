Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,521,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

