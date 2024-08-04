Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,521,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,893. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

