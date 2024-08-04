Counos X Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos X alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.