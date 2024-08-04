Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCAP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

