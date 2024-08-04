Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 3.5 %
CCAP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.
Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.