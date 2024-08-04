Critical Analysis: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Samsara and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 5 7 0 2.58 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $937.39 million 20.80 -$286.73 million ($0.50) -70.80 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Samsara and Canna-Global Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -27.14% -21.66% -11.84% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

