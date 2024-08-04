Critical Comparison: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) versus Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Confluent -42.70% -38.46% -12.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oncology Pharma and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 1 6 22 0 2.72

Earnings and Valuation

Confluent has a consensus target price of $31.04, suggesting a potential upside of 60.93%.

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Confluent $776.95 million 7.89 -$442.75 million ($1.25) -15.43

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software. It offers connectors for existing applications, and IT and cloud infrastructure; Apache Flink services that allows teams to create reusable data streams that can be delivered real-time; ksqlDB, a data-in-motion database that allows users to build data-in-motion applications using a few SQL statements; stream governance, a managed data governance suite that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to accelerate data streaming initiatives without bypassing controls for risk management and regulatory compliance; and stream designer which builds streaming data pipelines visually. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising packaged and residency offerings; education offerings consisting of instructor-led and self-paced training and certification guidance, technical resources, and access to hands-on training and certification exams; and certification programs. It serves banking and financial services industries, as well as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, communication service providers, gaming, public sector, insurance, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.