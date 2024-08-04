Critical Comparison: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) versus Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Q2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Q2 alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Klaviyo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $624.62 million 6.44 -$65.38 million ($1.35) -49.41 Klaviyo $698.10 million 9.06 -$308.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klaviyo.

This table compares Q2 and Klaviyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -10.40% -3.95% -1.49% Klaviyo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Q2 and Klaviyo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 4 10 0 2.71 Klaviyo 0 4 14 0 2.78

Q2 currently has a consensus target price of $65.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Klaviyo has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.43%. Given Klaviyo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Klaviyo is more favorable than Q2.

Summary

Klaviyo beats Q2 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, premium treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-native, real-time core processing platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.