Critical Contrast: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -9.07% 3.76% 1.67% Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

71.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Asure Software currently has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Asure Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asure Software and Super League Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $119.08 million 1.95 -$9.21 million ($0.43) -20.93 Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.32 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.12

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asure Software beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution that simplifies payroll and automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; and Tax Management Solutions, that provides payroll tax processing software and service solutions, as well as bulk filing and processing support of employee retention tax credits, for the payroll service industry, mid-market, and corporate employers. It also provides HR compliance and services, including HR support, which provides an on-demand HR resource library, phone, and email support for various HR issues and compliance, and policy updates; Strategic HR, which provides in-depth support for strategic HR decision making; and Total HR, which provides a complete HR outsourcing solution, for handling HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance. In addition, the company offers Time and Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

