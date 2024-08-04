Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.08 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $10.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

