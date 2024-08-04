Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

