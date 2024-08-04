CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.67 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE
CubeSmart Stock Up 1.9 %
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.