CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,358. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

