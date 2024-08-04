Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $7.89 on Friday, reaching $148.56. 3,457,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,691. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.