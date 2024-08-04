Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 5.1 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $275.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.82. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $297.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.