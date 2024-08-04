CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS Health stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
