CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $2.81 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $67.79 million and $17.71 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.04497297 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $17,940,607.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

