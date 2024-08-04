Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 2,710,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

